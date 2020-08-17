Peshawarites to soon hear news of holding PSL-6 matches, says DG Sports

PESHAWAR, Aug 18 (APP):Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak has said that Peshawarites would soon hear news about holding Pakistan Super League-6 edition matches.

He was briefing the media along with a delegation of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)here Tuesday at Hayatabad Sports Complex.

The PCB high level delegation was headed by Director International Cricket in Pakistan Zakir Shah, General Manager Pakistan Cricket Board Junaid Zia, Col. Asif Mehmood, Director Security and Anti-Corruption, Senior General Manager Admn Logistic Asad Mustafa, Col. Ashfaq Ahmad, Senior General Manager Admin and HR, Shakeel Khan (Manager Media), Manager Marketing Mansoor Manj.

The delegation visited the Hayatabad Sports Complex Cricket Stadium and discussed arrangements for possible PSL matches there as well as discussed the provincial government’s conversion project of such stadium into an International Cricket Stadium.

DG Sports KPK Asfandyar Khattak and Director PSL Mir Bashar Khan briefed the delegation about the up gradation of Stadium and about the arrangements in accordance with PSL matches.

The delegation was told that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, taking keen interest in the matter and had recently approved a grant of Rs. 500 million for upgrading of the Stadium well before the commencement of PSL-6 in February next year.

DG Sports Asfandyar Khan disclosed that PDWP meeting Chaired by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan approved PC-II of Rs 500 Million for Hayatabad Sports Complex Project for upgrading cricket ground on requirements of PCB for PSL matches.

The new construction work includes players’ lounge, dressing rooms, media boxes, hospitality boxes, camera stands, enhancing the ground spectators’ capacity with seating facilities and installation of a commercial screen.

The delegation presented suggestions to the Directorate of Sports about the upgrade of the Stadium.

DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak acknowledges the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani efforts for promotion of cricket activities in the province.

He said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan was very keen to convert Hayatabad Cricket Stadium into an international Cricket Stadium and had approved Rs. 500 million besides 400 million more fund for Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium.

He said the project would cast a total Rs. 750 million and would be able to hold international matches.

He informed that the government has also given approval for a bigger Cricketing Stadium to be constructed in Kamal Valley, which will have the facilities of cricket academy like National Cricket Academy style, swimming pool, and construction of multi-purpose gymnasium for indoor games, Tartan Track for Athletics and seven stars players’ hotel facilities inside one wall.

He said that the provincial government and the PCB were trying to make the Cricket Stadium of international standards and the project worth Rs 1.35 billion of upgrading of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium was underway.

Such project will be a gift for the people that will host PSL and International matches in Peshawar, Asfandyar said.

He said that efforts were being made to hold PSL matches in Peshawar and there would be good news soon in this regard.

About the chances of the matches, he said, all possible steps have been taken with the aim to have PSL and other international matches of cricket in Peshawar.

The delegation also visited gym, cricket academy, wickets, warm-up ground and other places and made suggestions to Director General Sports to bring the ground up to international standards.

Other issues including security at the ground were also discussed. Accompanied by the delegation, Asfandyar Khan said before this delegation Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani had visited Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, star-cricketers Saqlain Mushtaq also visited the cricket ground to develop it as world-class facility.

He said that Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan has provided full support and he is working day and night for the promotion of sports activities. He said, soon after completion of both the projects, it would help in bringing international cricket to Peshawar.