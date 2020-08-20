Performance should be the criteria for selection, not age: Sohail Tanvir

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir believes performance should be the criteria for selection in the Pakistan team and not age saying any player who can contribute should be preferred.

Sohail was disappointed after being ignored for national selection despite performing consistently in the domestic competitions.

“I don’t find a logical reason for selectors to ignore me. As far as age is concerned, Sohail Khan is older than me and Wahab Riaz is also there with the team. Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are also playing, who are much older than all the names I mentioned. Performance should be the criteria for selection and not age. The goal is to win matches for Pakistan, so any player who can contribute should be preferred regardless of his age,” cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

“An experienced player will be beneficial for the team as he can share his experience with the younger players in the team. Coaching staff can’t help you on the field, so you need seniors in the team to help the youngsters. Performance has never been an issue with me. I have performed consistently in the last two seasons of PSL as well as National T20,” he said.

The 35-year-old was still hoping for a national recall after a change in the coaching setup last year.

“I have been out of the national side for last three years. Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur had a different mindset and wanted to have a young team. I understand every coach has a different point of view, but I was hoping to be considered by the new setup and still hopeful,” he said.

Sohail also asked the team management to be patient with Naseem Shah as the rookie pacer was still at the learning stage in his Test career.

“I rate Naseem very highly in red-ball cricket. However, he still needs to work on his game in white-ball cricket. At a very young age, he knows the art of bowling and has the ability to swing the ball both ways. But still he is immature and you can’t expect him to win Test matches for Pakistan right now,” said Tanvir.

“International cricket is a different ball game. However, Naseem has all the elements required in a good fast-bowler. I hope he serves Pakistan for a long time,” he said.

The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before the playoffs stage. Tanvir wants the remaining matches to take place, as the competition deserves a proper end and it was best if the result was decided on the pitch.

“Ideally, the matches should take place. Although winning the title is an achievement but we want PSL to be more successful and the fans should get to enjoy cricket. It is more fulfilling to lift the trophy after winning the final. However, in case there is no possibility of the matches taking place, then Multan deserves the title. We didn’t only top the table but also beat all the teams convincingly,” he said.