PCB to set up 16 regional academies to hunt talent

LAHORE, Jan 30 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced to set up 16 regional academies to unearth untapped talent which may become the future stars and face of country’s cricket.

Director High Performance Center Aqib Javed and Director Domestic Abdullah Khurram Niazi in a joint press conference at the Gaddafi stadium on Friday, said these regional academies will serve as nurseries for the High Performance Centers of the PCB, adding that the future stars talent hunt program will begin from February 11.

The PCB directors announced a series of open trials in 15 cities across the country to shortlist around 350 players for 16 regional academies in a bid to expand the country-wide talent pool of professional cricketers, it was confirmed on Friday.

A panel of former Test cricketers comprising PCB Director High Performance Aqib Javed, National Cricket Academy coaches Misbah-ul-Haq and Abdul Razzaq will travel to the venues to conduct the trials from 11 February.

The trials will begin from PCB Ground in Sukkur, where players from Larkana Region can take part.

The 15 cities where the first of its kind open trials will be held are Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Hub District, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Muzaffarabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, and Sukkur.

The selection panel will shortlist up to 24 players for each of the 16 regions across Pakistan, who will then undergo a four-week specialized training program in their respective regional headquarter.

The best of the best players in those camps will also be called to National Cricket Academy camps and will also be fast-tracked via a year-long skills development programme in their respective regions.

Apart from the shortlisting of players for the regional academies, the selection panel will also award cash prizes on the spot to the best pacer, spinner and batter at each of the 16 trial venues.

With this exercise, the PCB will assist the 16 regions in expansion of their talent pools for intra and inter-district, regional and other domestic tournaments.

Following the rigorous regional and NCA skill development camps for the shortlisted players from open trials, they will be recommended not just to the various domestic teams in departmental and regional tournaments but also for HBL PSL selection in the seasons beyond 2026.

With this intervention policy and scouting programme, it is expected a number of players will be able to benefit from PCB’s first of its kind player development initiative and enter the professional mould.

Open trials dates and venues: (11 February – 1 May)

11 February – PCB Ground, Sukkur – Larkana Region

12-13 February – Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad – Hyderabad Region

15-16 February – KCCA Stadium, Karachi – Karachi Region

25-26 March – Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur – Bahawalpur Region

28-29 March – Multan Cricket Stadium – Multan Region

1-2 April – Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad – Faisalabad Region

4-5 April – LCCA Ground, Lahore – Lahore Region

7-8 April – Faraz Stadium, Sialkot – Sialkot Region

10-11 April – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium – Rawalpindi Region

13-14 April – Marghzar Cricket Ground – Islamabad Region

16-17 April – Abbottabad Cricket Stadium – Abbottabad Region

19-20 April – Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, Peshawar – Peshawar Region

22-23 April – Hayatabad Cricket Stadium, Peshawar – FATA Region

25-26 April – Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium – Azad Jammu and Kashmir Region

28-29 April – Bugti Cricket Stadium, Quetta – Quetta Region

1 May – Hub Stadium, Lasbela – Dera Murad Jamali Region