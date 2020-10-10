By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 10 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board in collaboration with its partner the British Asian Trust will observe the World Mental Health Day during Saturday’s (today’s) matches of the National T20 Cup for First XI teams at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The two organisations have joined hands to raise awareness around mental health. The British Asian Trust uses its platform to improve quality of services, create awareness and change attitude towards mental health.

In collaboration with the British Asian Trust, CareTech and COSARAF, the Pakistan Mental Health Coalition has helped over five million people across Pakistan by providing free of cost mental health services to women, children and men in need. Based on statistics shared by BAT, one in four people in Pakistan –approximately 50 million people –suffer from depression or anxiety at some point in their lives.

The British Asian Trust is proud to be in partnership with the Pakistan Cricket Board, to raise awareness around and de-stigmatize mental health.

The British Asian Trust aims to work towards improving the quality of services, creating awareness and changing attitudes around mental health and providing mental health services and support to all those who need it.

At the Pindi Cricket Stadium today, a mental health expert, Dr Usman Hamdani, will speak on the importance of mental health during the pre-match show that will be broadcast live on PTV Sports and streamed on the Pakistan Cricket YouTube channel.

Meanwhile encouraged by the PCB, leading Pakistan men and women cricketers have joined hands with British Asian Trust and Pakistan Mental Health Coalition.

Bismah Maroof, Imam-ul-Haq, Javeria Khan and Shan Masood have given special messages as mental health brand ambassadors in Pakistan.

Bismah Maroof said : “In collaboration with the British Asian Trust, the Pakistan mental health coalition has helped over five million people across Pakistan by providing free of cost mental health services. This is the time to take action, let us take a step towards mental health and to create its awareness.”

Imam-ul-Haq said : “We have to give people space to open up, to speak up about mental health issues and to seek professional help. Let us all show support, kindness and empathy and let us contribute towards making this world a happier and healthier place.”

Javeria Khan said : “I am not worried talking about mental health. We need to remember that the people suffering from mental health ailments or issues are not alone, they have help and guidance available whenever they need it. We need to be sympathetic towards the people who are in need of help and support; we should aspire to provide as much comfort as we can while guiding them towards professional help.”

Shan Masood said : “I am proud to be here as a mental health awareness brand ambassador. Pakistan Cricket Board and British Asian Trust have joined hands to raise awareness about mental health.

“Mental health issues are a common human experience. They can affect men, women or children from all parts of society. They can affect you, me or anyone we know. It is important to remember that you are not alone and that there is help available. It is time for us to de-stigmatise mental health.”

Mental Health Manager, British Asian Trust – Sanaa Ahmad said : “It is important for different stakeholders to come together and work towards creating awareness around mental health.

“We also need to improve the accessibility and quality of services offered. That is why the British Asian Trust is so proud of its partnership with the Pakistan Cricket Board, where together we can help remove the stigma around mental health and initiate more conversations, encouraging others to invest in mental health too.“