PCB to further improve and globalize PSL: Mohsin Naqvi

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi told a historic Pakistan Super League (PSL) roadshow in New York that the league would be further strengthened and also globalized.

The first of its kind event in New York was attended by prominent members of the Pakistani-American community, prospective PSL bidders, investors, key stakeholders, and famed Pakistani cricket stars, including former greats — Wasim Akram and Rameez Raja.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi , who is also the interior minister, emphasized that PCB is committed to making PSL one of the world’s best cricket leagues through transparency, innovation, and strong international partnerships.

He announced enhanced financial incentives for franchise owners, stating that the PSL champion will now receive a prize of $500,000, while the runner-up will be awarded $300,000. In addition, $200,000 will be given to the team that invests the most in player development, a move aimed at encouraging long-term growth of the league.

Naqvi informed attendees that the PSL franchise bidding process will be conducted through an open and transparent bidding system. Due to strong interest from investors, the PCB has extended the bid submission deadline from December 15 to December 22, allowing more potential bidders time to complete formalities. He added that the open bidding process is planned for April.

Advising investors, he shared his personal experience from the early days of PSL, noting that missing early opportunities can later be regretted, given the league’s rapid growth and rising franchise valuations. He assured participants that all data and information would be provided to bidders to ensure full transparency.

The PCB Chairman also revealed that preparations for PSL 11 are already underway, with new initiatives planned to further boost the league’s global profile and commercial value. In conclusion, he reiterated PCB’s commitment to merit-based decisions, openness, and international engagement, expressing confidence that PSL’s future will attract major investors from around the world.

Other top cricketers present at the event were: Salman Ali Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel participated in the event.