PCB shortlists 30 cricketers for U19 skills assessment camp

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 03 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday shirtlisted 30 players to attend the third phase of the U19 Skills Assessment camp due to start on July 7 (Monday) in Multan.

20 young crickters have been selected from among the 65 platers who went through a comprehensive match-based assessment process conducted in two phases under the supervision of former captain Azhar Ali, Head of Youth Development.

While 10 players have been picked from amongst those who had previously represented Pakistan U19 and are eligible to feature in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 and are nvited to attend the third phase of the camp. The players born on or after 1 September 2006 are eligible to feature in the forthcoming ICC U19 World Cup.

To ensure a fair and detailed evaluation, the 65 players were divided into two groups, with each group playing four matches under competitive conditions. This format allowed selectors and coaches to assess a range of key skills, including batting, bowling, fielding and tactical awareness.

The third phase of the Skills Assessment camp aims to further refine the players’ technical and mental skills as part of the broader strategy to prepare a strong pool of talent for upcoming domestic event as well as international events including ACC U19 Asia Cup and ICC U19 World Cup.

Players (20) in alphabetical order:

Abbas Khan, Abdul Wahab, Ali Hassan Baloch, Asad Umar, Daniyal Ali Khan, Ghulam Haider, Hamza Zahoor, Haroon Khan, Hazrat Ali, Huzaifa Ahsan, Ibtisam Azhar, Mohammad Arshad, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Niqab Shafiq, Rana Adeel Mushtaq, Rizwanullah, Saad Sakhawat, Sadeeq Aman, Sameer Minhas and Yahya Shah

10 players – who have already represented Pakistan U19 – (in alphabetical order):

Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Tahir, Momin Qamar, Tayyab Arif, Umar Zaib and Usman Khan.