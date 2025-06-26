PCB regional inter district senior cricket tournament to begin on June 27

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jun 26 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to commence the Regional Inter District Senior Cricket Tournament (Karachi Region) on Friday, June 27. Matches will be held at multiple cricket grounds across the city, providing an exciting platform for emerging talent to showcase their skills.

Organized by the PCB, the tournament features zonal teams selected through rigorous trials. The squads were finalized by the respective head coaches in consultation with zonal coaches and zone presidents. Each zone has fielded a competitive lineup, including both main players and standby options.

Zone-I will be coached by Owais Ahmed Rehmani and includes players such as Alman Shafiq, Farman Ahmed, Malik Zain ul Abideen, Fazal Subhan, and Taha Mehmood. The standby list features Ameer Raza Shakeel, Kashif Raza, and Zain Uddin, among others. Zone-II, under coach Naeem Tayab, includes Tariq Bakht, Shahid Ali, Hasan Jaffri, Wahaj Riaz, and Hamza Sarwar, with reserves like Syed Shaheer Ali and Umar Farooq. Zone-III’s squad, led by coach Irfan Uddin, features Shahzar Muhammad, Sami Afridi, Abdullah Umar, and Obais Ullah, while Salman Sarwar and Fazal Raheem are on standby.

Wajid Ali is coaching Zone-IV, which comprises Yasir Mushtaq, Arsalan Farzand, Imran Shah, Ahmed Ali, and Danish Rafiq, with players like Naimat Khan and M. Hanif listed as reserves. Zone-V, coached by Faraz Ahmed Khan, includes Syed Shah Raza, Muhammad Hussain, Shoaib Khan, Waseem Ahmed, and Muhammad Daniyal. Muhammad Ismail, Abdur Rehman, and Shahbaz Ahmed are among the standby players.

Zone-VI, under the guidance of Saeed Bin Nasir, features players such as Arbaz Khan, Habibullah, Abdullah Alam, Abdul Rehman Niazi, and Zeeshan Zameer. The standby list includes Ali Umar, Ibaad Khan, and Owais Rahim. Lastly, Zone-VII, coached by Tahir Mehmood, includes Huzaifa Munir, Ghani Subhan, Ashir Mehmood, Qadir Khan, and Waqar Ahmed, with reserves like Saad Bin Yousuf and Muhammad Majeed.

The tournament schedule begins with Zone-I facing Zone-III at the KCCA Stadium, Zone-II taking on Zone-IV at Baqai Cricket Ground, and Zone-V going up against Zone-VII at the UBL Sports Complex from June 27 to 29. From July 2 to 4, Zone-I will play Zone-V at NBP Sports Complex, Zone-II will compete with Zone-VII at UBL Sports Complex, and Zone-III will meet Zone-VI at KCCA Stadium. Matches from July 8 to 10 include Zone-V versus Zone-IV at NBP Sports Complex, Zone-II versus Zone-VI at KCCA Stadium, and Zone-III versus Zone-VII at UBL Sports Complex. Between July 12 and 14, Zone-I will clash with Zone-IV at UBL Sports Complex, Zone-II will face Zone-III at KCCA Stadium, and Zone-VI will take on Zone-VII at Baqai Cricket Ground.

The next round of matches from July 17 to 19 will see Zone-I facing Zone-VI at UBL Sports Complex, Zone-II against Zone-V at Baqai Cricket Ground, and Zone-IV competing with Zone-VII at KCCA Stadium. From July 22 to 24, Zone-III plays Zone-V at NBP Sports Complex, Zone-I meets Zone-VII at KCCA Stadium, and Zone-IV plays Zone-VI at UBL Sports Complex. The final set of group stage matches from July 27 to 29 will feature Zone-I against Zone-II at KCCA Stadium, Zone-III versus Zone-IV at Baqai Cricket Ground, and Zone-V taking on Zone-VI at UBL Sports Complex.

This tournament aims to promote regional cricket in Karachi, enhance player development, and create opportunities for talented cricketers to progress to higher levels in Pakistan’s domestic cricket structure.