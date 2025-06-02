PCB makes it mandatory for centrally contracted, int’l cricketers to play domestic cricket

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 02 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had made it compulsory for all centrally contracted and international cricketers to participate in at least one domestic tournament during the season.

The key decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi at the PCB headquarters here on Monday. The meeting was attended by White-ball head-coach Mike Hesson, Chief Operating Officer Sameer Ahmed, Team Manager Naveed Akram Cheema, Director International Cricket Usman Wahla, Director High Performance Centers Aqib Javed, and captain Salman Agha.

The decision on mandatory domestic cricket is aimed grooming domestic players when they play alongside international cricketers. It is further envisaged that a strong domestic cricket structure is essential for producing top-level cricketers, besides ensuring quality backup for the national team.

Director International Cricket Usman Wahla gave a detailed briefing on the upcoming home and away series including the home series against South Africa and Sri Lanka, as well as the away tours to the West Indies and Bangladesh.

The meeting reviewed preparations for the upcoming international cricket series and also discussed the schedule and preparations for the Pakistan Shaheens team.

The Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi instructed the concerned officials to initiate work on the new central contracts.