By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Mar 10 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday initiated the process for the registration of cricket clubs across the country.

The clubs can apply for registration through an online form available at www.pcb.com.pk/clubregistration till 24 March.

The fee for the registration, which has been kept at PKR 5,000/-, can be deposited online at any branch of Faysal Bank or MCB Bank.

Only the president of the club can apply for registration, holding a valid CNIC and a functional e-mail address of the club.

Upon successful verification of the applications, the presidents will receive another online link on the registered e-mail address through which they will enter the remaining data relating to categories of membership and players. The clubs whose applications fail the verification process will also be notified with reasons.

Hard copy of the club data will be submitted to the Chairperson of the First Board of relevant Cricket Association (CA) for further verification and scrutiny. The club registration will be confirmed after the scrutiny by a PCB-nominated inspection team.

In the first phase only those clubs who have participated in either of the Fazal Mehmood club tournaments organized by the PCB in 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons and fulfil the requisite criteria, will be awarded voting rights. Remaining clubs will be considered for voting rights after the second scrutiny.

There are three membership categories: Affiliate, Associate and Full, with the last two having voting rights for their respective City Cricket Associations.