PCB confirms team management for Afghanistan series and ACC Asia Cup

PESHAWAR, Aug 11 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board Thursday confirms the support staff of the Pakistan men’s team for the forthcoming three One-Day Internationals against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka from August 22-26 and ACC Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17, 2023.

Pakistan men’s team will play the opening match of the ACC Asia Cup in Multan on August 30 against Nepal.

Player support personnel: Rehan-ul-Haq (team manager), Mickey Arthur (Director – Pakistan men’s team), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Aftab Khan (fielding coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant coach), Dr Sohail Saleem (team doctor), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media manager), Lt Col Usman Anwari (Retd) (security manager), Ammar Ahsan (digital content producer, only for Asia Cup), Maqbool Ahmad Babri (psychologist), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Malang Ali (masseur).