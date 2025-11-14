PCB Chairman congratulates Pakistan team on ODI series win

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP):Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, has congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on their victory in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Pakistan team won the second ODI by 8 wickets, securing the three-match series 2-0.

“Well done, Green Shirts! Thank you, Sri Lanka. Today, not only Pakistan but also our dear friends Sri Lanka and the game of cricket have won,” Naqvi said in a statement issued here.

He commended the team’s performance, saying, “Thanks to the brilliant batting by Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistani team has won the second ODI and the series.”

He also expressed gratitude to the Sri Lankan team, saying, “I specially thank the players and management of the Sri Lankan team.”

Naqvi also appreciated the fans’ support, and said, “Cricket enthusiasts have fully supported the Sri Lankan team.”