PCB calls up 60 U 19 cricketers for skills assessment camp from June 18

LAHORE, Jun 16 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called 60 U19 men’s cricketers for a Skills Assessment camp at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre in Multan from June 18 (Wednesday).

As many as 30 players each will participate in two phases. The players in the first batch will undergo match-based skill assessment from 18 to 23 June, while the second batch will run from 25 to 30 June.

Additionally, 10 players who have previously represented Pakistan U19 and are eligible to feature in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be called up in the third phase of the camp. The players born on or after 1 September 2006 are eligible to feature in the forthcoming ICC U19 World Cup.

The players for the camp have been selected based on their performances in the National Men’s U17 Cup 2024-25 and are no longer eligible to participate in future editions of the same tournament. Also, performers from the U19 inter-district tournament have been selected, while players who featured in the recently concluded Grade II tournament and meet the eligibility criteria for the ICC U19 event have also been invited to the camp.

The objective of the U19 camp is to identify players for this year’s ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup and next year’s ICC U19 World Cup (Zimbabwe and Namibia).

During both phases of the camp, players will take part in match scenarios, enabling the academy coaches to assess their talent. Following this, 20 players will be shortlisted and along with the 10 Pakistan U19 players, a final pool of 30 players will continue training in the third phase of the camp, which will run from 1 July until the last week of August.

Azhar Ali, Head of Youth Development said: “This camp is a vital step in our long-term strategy to develop a strong and competitive squad for next year’s ICC U19 World Cup. We have designed the programme to ensure a structured pathway for our emerging players – from identification and training to high-quality match exposure.

“The players invited to the High-Performance Centre in Multan have been shortlisted based on their performances and potential. This first phase allows us to assess and train them in a high-performance environment, with a focus on refining skills, fitness and game awareness.

“Following the conclusion of the camp, in the second phase, these players will feature in the Regional U19 tournament scheduled to take place later this year. This will help us monitor their progress and identify a pool of 30 players for the ICC event.

“The third phase will involve 30 players selected from the regional tournament, who will undergo intensive training and match preparation in the lead-up to the ICC U19 World Cup. Our goal is to build a well-rounded and technically equipped squad, ready to compete at the highest level in youth cricket.”

First phase players (in alphabetical order):

Abbas Khan (Lahore), Abdul Ahad (Multan), Abdul Rasool Tariq (Lahore), Abdul Wahab (Abbottabad), Abdul Wassay (Bahawalpur), Alyan Salman (Lahore), Atiq Ur Rehman (Peshawar), Ghulam Haider (Sialkot), Ghulam Mustafa (Bahawalpur), Haroon Khan (Peshawar), Hassan Ahmad (Peshawar), Hazrat Ali (Lahore), Ibtisam Azhar (Lahore), Jawad Khan (Peshawar), Moiz (Lahore), Mudasir (FATA), Muhammad Arshad (Rawalpindi), Muhammad Makki (Bahawalpur), Muhammad Saim (Faisalabad), Muhammad Salman (Abbottabad), Muhammad Zeeshan (Sialkot), Naseem Akhtar (Multan), Rana Adeel Mushtaq (Multan), Riyan Jibran (Bahawalpur), Sameer Minhas (Multan), Shah Afzal (Peshawar), Sufyan Amin (Multan), Talal Ahmad (Multan), Uzair Ali (Peshawar) and Waleed Iqbal (Bahawalpur)

Second phase players (in alphabetical order):

Ahmed Raza (AJK), Abdul Wahab (Hyderabad), Ali Hassan Baloch (Lahore), Asad Umar (Karachi), Faisal Rehman (Larkana), Fazal Ur Rehman (Quetta), Hasnain Abbas Dar (Lahore), Huzaifa Ahsan (Karachi), Ishratul Ibad (DM Jamali), Jiyad (FATA), Mohammad Haris (Hyderabad), Mohammad Abbas (FATA), Mohammed Abbas Afridi (FATA), Muhammad Ismail (FATA), Muhammad Nameer (Hyderabad), Muhammad Shahzaib Naqeeb (FATA), Muhammad Shayan (Peshawar), Muhammad Siraj (FATA), Muzamil Khan (FATA), Najeeb Ur Rehman (Quetta), Naveed khan (FATA), Niqab (Islamabad), Obaid Khan (Quetta), Rizwanullah (Karachi), Saad Sakhawat (Islamabad), Sahil Nisar (Islamabad), Sheeraz Ahmed (Quetta), Taimur Ali (FATA), Waleed Iqbal (Bahawalpur) and Yahya Shah (Hyderabad)

10 Players (already represented Pakistan U19) in third phase (in alphabetical order):

Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Tahir, Momin Qamar, Tayyab Arif, Umar Zaib and Usman Khan.