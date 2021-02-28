By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 28 (APP):The Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) which held their 61st meeting in Karachion Saturday approved the boards of six provincial cricket associations.

A spokesman of the PCB said here that Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani presided over the meeting which took the following decisions.

(First Boards of six Cricket Associations)

In line with Clause 16 of the PCB Constitution 2019, the BoG approved First Boards of the six Cricket Associations for a one-year term.

During this period, the First Boards will carry out functions attributed to the management committees in the Model Constitutions for City Cricket and Cricket Associations, including managing and running day to day affairs, supervising the first registration of Cricket Clubs under each CCA as per applicable regulations/bylaws and monitoring and organising cricket events and activities within its jurisdiction.

Each First Board comprises high-quality individuals with diverse expertise, excellent reputation and a proven record that the PCB firmly believes will play an integral role in smooth transition into the elected Cricket Associations.

Balochistan Cricket Association – Qaiser Khan Jamali (Chairman), Irfan Ahmad Awan, Munawar Khan Tareen, Murad Ismail, Nargis Hameedullah, Shah Dost, Syed Farid-ud-din and Zafarullah Jadgal (all members)

Central Punjab Cricket Association – Abdullah Khan Sumbal (Chairman), Ali Ahmad Khan, Amir Ilyas Butt,Arshad Ahmad Khan, Atif Naeem Rana, Babar Altaf Butt, Shahrez Abdullah Khan, Muhammad Umer and Sarfraz Ahmad Bajwa (all members) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association – Anwar Zeb Jan (Chairman), Aamir Nawab, Abdul Jaleel Khan, Fayyaz Ali Shah, Haris Bilal Afridi, Ikhlaq Ahmed Khan, Kabir Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Javed Afridi, Rozamin Khan and Shahid Khan Shinwari (all members)

Northern Cricket Association – Saleem Asghar Mian (Chairman), Abdus Sami, Asif Faridi, Mohammad Ayaz Butt, Nadeem Ahmed Abbasi, Col (retd) Naushad Ali, Raja M. Zia Ashraf and Tanveer Ahmed (all members)

Sindh Cricket Association – Imran Hussain (Chairman), Abdul Raqeeb, Aftab Baloch, Agha Jawaid Ahmed, Hadeel Obaid, Jamil A.Mughal, Lt Gen (retd) Javed Zia and Syed Farooq Hussain Shah (all members)

Southern Punjab Cricket Association – Muhammad Anees Khawaja (chairman), Ali Khan Tareen, Hassan Hussein Qureshi, Khalid Farooq, Shahid Ahmed Butt and Taimur Altaf Malik (all members)

(Club registrations and City Cricket Association events)

The BoG noted that the registration of clubs across Pakistan will commence next month, with further details to be shared in due course. However, when the registration process opens, only club Presidents will be able to register the cricket club and all details will be shared with the First Board for further verification and scrutiny.

Clubs which participated in either 2017-18 or 2018-19 Fazal Mehmood club tournaments and fulfil the requisite criteria outlined in the bylaws approved by the BoG, will be awarded voting rights. Clubs, which did not participate in any of the two tournaments or do not meet the requisite criteria, will get the voting rights after the second scrutiny. All clubs will have playing rights.

The BoG approved the Election Regulations and proposed amendments to the domestic cricket bylaws, which are available on the PCB corporate website in Documents under PCB Model Constitutions.

The BoG was informed that the PCB will help the First Boards to organise City Cricket Association tournaments from May end for both the senior and U19 players, which will help in team selections for the 2021-22 domestic season. Further details will be announced in due course.

(Chairman and CEO Reports)

The Chairman provided a detailed update to the BoG on international matters, domestic and international media rights and the status of agreements with various grounds, while the Chief Executive briefed the BoG on cricket-related matters, including the national teams’ performances, High Performance events and the HBL Pakistan Super League 6.

The BoG appreciated the Pakistan men’s national cricket team for their series win against South Africa at the back of a tough series in New Zealand, and congratulated the High Performance department for the successful completion of 220 matches in nine events across various age-group and first-class cricket from 30 September 2020 to 23 February 2021. This made Pakistan the only cricket playing nation to plan and deliver a complete season during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BoG noted the Pakistan national women team’s tour to South Africa and Zimbabwe, which was cut-short following the PCB carrier’s decision to suspend flight operations between Harare and Dubai.

The BoG was updated on the HBL Pakistan Super League 6, which has met expectations in the first week of the four-week tournament through competitive and high-scoring cricket and world-class broadcast coverage.