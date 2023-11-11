PCB asked to direct PSL franchises, other organizations to discontinue contracts with surrogate companies

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP): The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to direct Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises and other cricket-related organizations to immediately discontinue all kinds of contracts and business with the surrogate companies illegally operating in Pakistan.

In a letter, the ministry said that some surrogate companies were illegally engaged in sponsoring and advertising contracts with a number of media outlets and sports enterprises in Pakistan.

“A number of PSL franchises, including Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, and many internet and mobile companies, are promoting the business of surrogate companies by displaying their logos, etc., on their social media handles, i.e., Twitter [now called X] and Facebook, etc., within the jurisdictions of Pakistan,” the ministry said.

The companies that are engaged in betting include dafaNews, 1XBAT, MCW Sports, Wolf777News, BJ Sports, and MELBAT.

Earlier on September 25, the ministry also issued a statement, advising all the stakeholders to avoid doing business with surrogate companies and immediately terminate their existing agreements with them.

It was noted that some betting outfits have entered the Pakistani market with slightly amended titles; such a phenomenon is labeled as surrogacy, and such firms are called surrogates of the mother enterprises. They are engaged in sponsorship and advertising contracts with a number of media outlets and sports enterprises.

The ministry also asked the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block all such websites and applications containing illegal betting by the aforesaid surrogate companies, as well as the social media handles of other individuals or organizations containing or displaying the logos of these surrogate companies.

Similarly, it requested all ministries, departments, and organizations not to engage in any kind of contract or cooperation with these companies, especially on print, electronic, and social media.