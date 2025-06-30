PCB appoints Azhar Mahmood as red-ball acting head-coach

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 30 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday appointed Azhar Mahmood as the red-ball acting head-coach of Pakistan Men’s team.

According to a PCB hand-out,the former Pakistan all-rounder will serve in this role until the conclusion of his current contract.

A seasoned cricketing mind,Azhar Mahmood steps into the role with an impressive portfolio of experience.Having served as the assistant head coach of the national side,Azhar has long been a pivotal part of the team’s strategic core.His deep knowledge of the game,combined with hands-on international exposure and proven success in the English county circuit,make him exceptionally well-suited for this position.

His red-ball pedigree was underscored by two County Championship titles—an achievement that speaks volumes about his leadership,tactical acumen and unwavering commitment to excellence.

The PCB was confident that under Azhar’s guidance,the red-ball squad will continue to grow in strength,discipline and performance on the global stage.