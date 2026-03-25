PCB announces ticket refund policy for HBL PSL season 11

MULTAN, Mar 25 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board has officially announced the ticket refund policy for the much-anticipated HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11, providing clarity and relief to ticket holders.

According to PCB officials, all fans who purchased tickets online will receive their refunds automatically through their original payment methods. This includes transactions made via debit cards, credit cards, JazzCash, and Easypaisa.

The refund process was set to begin on March 30, 2026, and was expected to be completed within 15 working days.

However, the PCB noted that the timeline may slightly vary depending on individual banks and payment service providers.

Importantly, ticket holders are not required to take any action to initiate the refund. In case of delays beyond the specified timeframe, customers have been advised to contact their respective banks or payment platforms for assistance.

The PCB and HBL PSL management thanked fans for their patience and support, expressing optimism about welcoming spectators back to stadiums in the future for an even more thrilling cricketing experience.

For further assistance regarding refunds, fans can reach out via email at Ticketing.psl@pcb.com.pk.