PCB announces regional inter-district U19 tourney from April 25

LAHORE, Apr 24 (APP):The Regional Inter-District U19 One-Day tournament 2025-26 is set to begin on Friday, 25 April with 110 district/zonal teams scheduled to take part in 264 50-over red-ball matches across the country.

Over 1,600 U19 players will get an opportunity to showcase their talent in the event, which is part of Pakistan Cricket Board’s pathways development programme.

The tournament will kick-start in Abbottabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Bahawalpur, Dera Murad Jamali, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Sialkot on 25 April.

In the remaining six regions including Quetta, FATA, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Larkana and Hyderabad the Inter-District U19 tournament will begin on 26, 29 April, 2, 5, 10, 15 May, respectively.

The district teams in Faisalabad, FATA, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Sialkot regions have been divided into two pools, where the winner of each region will be determined via a final match between toppers of each pool. In the remaining 11 regions the district team on top of the table in each region will be declared winner.

In 2025, the PCB has awarded playing rights to three districts Khushab, Toba Tek Singh (Faisalabad region) and Lakki Marwat (FATA region) in order to expand the outreach of talent scouting and to provide more opportunities to players from far flung areas in the country.

The top performers in the PCB Regional Inter-District U19 tournament will have the opportunity to represent their respective regional teams in the U19 regional development academies and Inter-Regional U19 tournament scheduled later this year. The PCB is also set to introduce inaugural U19 Champions event as well following the conclusion of the Regional U19 activity, where the best of the best U19 talent will compete against each other.