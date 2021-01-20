PCB announced Pepsi as Principal Partner of Pakistan women’s cricket team

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jan 20 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board has announced Pepsi as the principal partner of the Pakistan women’s cricket team with a one-year agreement which was signed here between Pepsi and PCB representatives at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid and Director Marketing Pepsi Co Ayesha Janjua were present at the announcement event.

The agreement comes into effect from the South Africa-Pakistan limited overs series, the first match of the three-match ODI series is being played today at the Kingsmead Ground Durban. The ODI series will be followed by three-match T20I series.

During the series, the Pakistan team playing kits will be emblazoned with multiple Pepsi Co brands including Pepsi, Gatorade and Kurkure.

Director Commercial PCB, Babar Hamid said : “The PCB strongly believes in the growth and promotion of women’s cricket and this partnership with Pepsi is a major indication of our commitment in this regard. Pakistan women’s national cricket team has made rapid strides in recent years; the team is a force to be reckoned with at the international stage and continues to inspire young girls all across the country.

“Pepsi has been a long standing partner and supporter of cricket in the country and has very strong ties with the PCB. This partnership is a testament to our relationship which continues to grow, we are delighted that they have come on-board to support women’s cricket and we are confident that the partnership will be hugely beneficial to women cricket in the country.”

Director Marketing Pepsi Co, Ayesha Janjua said :” There has been significant progress in women’s cricket in Pakistan. Our women cricketers continue to make their mark in the international arena and we want to play our part in furthering their talent.

It is an exciting opportunity for us to partner with the Pakistan women’s national cricket team and we look forward to our collaboration with PCB on this mission. We are working towards a promising future as we extend our decade long association with Cricket to propagate and promote women’s cricket in Pakistan.”