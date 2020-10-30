Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 30 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board has once again explained its three-year $200million broadcast partnership with PTV Sports and I-Media Communications Services.

A spokesman of the PCB here on Friday said this had previously been explained on the announcement day on 16 September through a FAQs document, which is available here.

•This is a combination of broadcast and distribution agreements between the PCB, PTV Sports and I-Media Communications Services

•As part of the agreement, the PCB has acquired space on PTV Sports on which it will run its own produced content including domestic and home international matches

•The I-Media Communications Services will be responsible to secure the PCB content and ensure it only goes to all cable operators who are licensed under the law and have acquired the rights to distribute the PCB content

•PTV Sports will be the PCB’s domestic broadcaster and, jointly with the PCB, will use the commercial airtime during the broadcast coverage with revenues being shared

•As part of the PTV Sports’ digitalisation, only those licensed cable operators who have valid existing agreements for PCB content distribution with I-Media Communications, will have access to the encrypted signal of PTV Sports when PCB content is being broadcast

•According to the arrangement, the PCB will contribute and invest in upskilling and training PTV Sports’ staff as well as to switch from SD coverage to HD coverage so that the subscribers can experience better viewing

•If any cable subscriber is not receiving PCB content on PTV Sports, they need to immediately contact their cable operator to check if they have acquired rights to distribute PCB content on their cable network.