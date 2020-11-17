ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP): Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) has announced to hold exhibition matches during the Shandur festival next year to promote the game of baseball in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday the federation’s president Syed Fakhar Ali Shah President met Director General of Gilgit-Baltistan Sports Hussain Ali and discussed with him the development and promotion of baseball in the area.

The PBF had recently successfully organized baseball exhibition matches in Gilgit and Skardu.

The PBF president thanked the Director General Sports GB for extending cooperation and facilities in organizing the matches successfully.

Fakhar Shah said that the successful organization of baseball exhibition matches in Gilgit and Skardu had encouraged the federation and now it had planned to organize men’s and women’s baseball exhibition matches during the Shandur Festival in July, next year.

“Pakistan men and women’s baseball outfits will take part in the event. We want to hold these matches in collaboration with the Gilgit-Baltistan government.

“People belonging to the baseball family will be invited during the matches. We will also invite the presidents of the World Baseball Softball Confederation and the Baseball Federation of Asia,” he added.

Shah said that the holding of exhibition matches would send a soft message to the world. The world will come to know that Pakistan is the most beautiful country in the world in terms of tourism,” he said.