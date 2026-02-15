PBF strengthens ties with Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its Kazakhstan counterpart, aiming to bolster bilateral cooperation in sports, leadership, and youth empowerment initiatives.

PBF President Lt. Col. (R) Nasir Ijaz Tung, in an exclusive interview with APP, highlighted the agreement as a significant step toward deepening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Tung announced that Pakistan will participate in the upcoming Thailand competition with both male and female boxers, including Fatima Zara and Ayesha Mumtaz.

He outlined PBF’s five-year plan, focusing on junior, school, youth, under-22, and elite competitions from district to national levels, providing opportunities for youth to represent Pakistan internationally.

The PBF, in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, has launched a national talent hunt program for talented boys and girls aged 17-22, aiming to identify and promote emerging boxing talent.

The initiative includes the Inter-Divisional phase of the National Talent Hunt Boxing Championship, currently underway in Faisalabad.

Tung proposed introducing Chess Boxing (in collaboration with Pakistan Chess Federation) in Pakistan, citing its benefits for physical and mental exercise among youth.

The PBF President expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army for their support, stating it is crucial for introducing fresh talent and strengthening grassroots boxing.

Around 300 male and female boxers are competing in the Under-17, Under-19, and Under-22 categories at the Sports Complex of the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad. Two teams will be selected from Punjab, with similar trials in other provinces to identify top boxers for the next stage.

Successful boxers will advance to the Provincial Championships, showcasing their abilities. The National Talent Hunt Program aims to reinforce grassroots boxing and produce future national and international champions.

Tung reaffirmed the joint commitment of PBF and the Pakistan Army to elevate Pakistan boxing to a competitive and respected position globally.