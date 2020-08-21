PBC condemns disappearance of journalist Mudassar Mehmood Naaru

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Abid Saqi, Vice-Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Friday expressed his grave concern on the continued disappearance of Mudassar Mehmood Narru, the known journalist and human rights activist.

According to a press release issued by PBC, Abid Saqi said that Mudassar’s whereabouts, were not known since 20-08-2018, when he was abducted from Kaghan where he had gone on vacation, with his wife and six months son.

He stated that it was a matter of great disappointment that initially the police refused to register FIR of his abduction and later despite filing of the petition by his father with the commission for the inquiry of Enforced Disappearances, in October, 2018, the matter was still under investigation without any tangible result.

He said that a period of long two years had elapsed but his family was still unaware about his whereabouts, well-being and safety of life which was the cause of constant pain, agony and mental torture for his family members.

He urged the authorities concerned to ensure immediate recovery of Mudassar Mehmood Narru, for his safe return back to his home.