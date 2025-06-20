PBBF elections conclude, Tariq Hassan elected President

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP):Under the supervision of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), elections for the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF), Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, and Alpine Club of Pakistan were successfully concluded on Friday at the PSB Coaching Centre, Lahore.

According to the official notification issued by the PSB Election Commission, Muhammad Tariq Hassan was elected as President, and Sohail Anwar as Secretary General of the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation. Other elected office bearers include Muhammad Irshad (Vice President I), Khanzeb (Vice President II), and N. Kashif Asif Najeeb, Maqsood Siddiqui, Hafiz Sheikh Muhammad, Hamza Farooq, Asif Butt, Sheikh Sabar, Javed Butt, and Umair as Vice Presidents. Armugham Muqeem was elected as Finance Secretary, while Muhammad Fayyaz was elected as Associate Secretary.

The elections were conducted transparently in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan Sports Board 2022, the Revised National Sports Policy 2005, and the Sports Election Regulations 2024.

The PSB Election Commission also issued notifications for the unopposed election of office bearers of the Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation and Alpine Club of Pakistan.

As per the notification, Ijaz ur Rehman has been elected President of the Tenpin Bowling Federation, Kamran Khalid as Secretary General, Aleem Agha and Asif Aurakzai as Senior Vice Presidents, Mehboob ur Rehman and Muhammad Mohsin as Vice Presidents. Muhammad Hussain Chatta, Romais Ali, and Shabbir Laskarwala have been elected as Joint Secretaries, Shabbir Hussain and Rana Shahzad Akhtar as Social Secretaries, and Noor-ul-Ain as Lady Secretary.

For the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Major General Irfan Arshad (HIM) has been elected President, Ayaz Ahmed Shigri as General Secretary, Hayatullah Khan Durrani as Senior Vice President, and Faiz Ali, Rehmatullah Quraishi, Saad Tariq Siddiq, Karrar Haidri, Muhammad Zubair Farooqi, Ali Raza Rizvi, Muzaffar Faizi Awan, and Najeeb Ullah as Vice Presidents. Sajjad Hussain has been elected Treasurer, while Liver Khan, Muhammad Aslam Kasi, Nisar Ahmed Khan, Mumtaz Ahmed, and Muhammad Abdullah Khan Mandokhail have been elected as Executive Members.

The electoral process was overseen by Chief Election Commissioner Waseem Majid Malik and Members Babur Suhail and Zohaib Hassan Gondal, and was conducted peacefully and in accordance with the established code of conduct.

The Pakistan Sports Board has termed this milestone a major step forward in the reformation and restructuring of national sports governance.