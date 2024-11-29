21.6 C
Islamabad
Friday, November 29, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosParis Olympics 2024 hero Gold Medalist International Javelin Thrower Champion Arshad Nadeem...
PhotosSports

Paris Olympics 2024 hero Gold Medalist International Javelin Thrower Champion Arshad Nadeem holding a National flag led the march past during the 52nd National Athletics Championship 2024 Opening ceremony at Ayub Stadium.

APP09-291124 MULTAN: November 29 - Paris Olympics 2024 hero Gold Medalist International Javelin Thrower Champion Arshad Nadeem holding a National flag led the march past during the 52nd National Athletics Championship 2024 Opening ceremony at Ayub Stadium.
0
- Advertisement -
Paris Olympics 2024 hero Gold Medalist International Javelin Thrower Champion Arshad Nadeem holding a National flag led the march past during the 52nd National Athletics Championship 2024 Opening ceremony at Ayub Stadium.
APP09-291124
MULTAN: November 29 – 
Paris Olympics 2024 hero Gold Medalist International Javelin Thrower Champion Arshad Nadeem holding a National flag led the march past during the 52nd National Athletics Championship 2024 Opening ceremony at Ayub Stadium.
APP12-291124
MULTAN: November 29 – Women Athletes running a 100-meter race during the 52nd National Athletics Championship 2024 Opening ceremony at Ayub Stadium. APP/QSM/MAF/FHA
Paris Olympics 2024 hero Gold Medalist International Javelin Thrower Champion Arshad Nadeem holding a National flag led the march past during the 52nd National Athletics Championship 2024 Opening ceremony at Ayub Stadium.
APP13-291124
MULTAN: November 29 – Women Athletes running a 100-meter race during the 52nd National Athletics Championship 2024 Opening ceremony at Ayub Stadium. APP/QSM/MAF/FHA
Paris Olympics 2024 hero Gold Medalist International Javelin Thrower Champion Arshad Nadeem holding a National flag led the march past during the 52nd National Athletics Championship 2024 Opening ceremony at Ayub Stadium.
APP14-291124
MULTAN: November 29 – Men’s Athletes running a 100-meter race during the 52nd National Athletics Championship 2024 Opening ceremony at Ayub Stadium. APP/QSM/MAF/FHA
- Advertisement -
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan