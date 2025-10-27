Tuesday, October 28, 2025
HomePhotosPakistan’s players participating in a practice session ahead of the first T20...
PhotosSports

Pakistan’s players participating in a practice session ahead of the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

APP66-271025 RAWALPINDI: October 27 - Pakistan’s players participating in a practice session ahead of the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP/ADZ/TZD/FHA
7
- Advertisement -
Pakistan’s players participating in a practice session ahead of the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at Pindi Cricket Stadium.
APP66-271025
RAWALPINDI: October 27 – 
Pakistan’s players participating in a practice session ahead of the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at Pindi Cricket Stadium.
APP67-271025
RAWALPINDI: October 27 – Pakistan’s players participating in a practice session ahead of the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP/ADZ/TZD/FHA
Pakistan’s players participating in a practice session ahead of the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at Pindi Cricket Stadium.
APP68-271025
RAWALPINDI: October 27 – South Africa’s players participating in a practice session ahead of the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP/ADZ/TZD/FHA
Pakistan’s players participating in a practice session ahead of the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at Pindi Cricket Stadium.
APP69-271025
RAWALPINDI: October 27 – South Africa’s players participating in a practice session ahead of the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP/ADZ/TZD/FHA
Pakistan’s players participating in a practice session ahead of the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at Pindi Cricket Stadium.
APP70-271025
RAWALPINDI: October 27 – Ground staff cover the pitch with a tarpaulin sheet ahead of the first T20 International cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP/ADZ/TZD/FHA
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan