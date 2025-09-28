Pakistan’s Noor Zaman lifts NASH Cup 2025 title in Canada

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Pakistan’s squash sensation Noor Zaman scripted another glorious chapter for the country as he lifted the NASH Cup 2025 title in London, Canada, after outclassing Egypt’s Moustafa Elsirty in the final.

The 21-year-old, who hails from Peshawar and represents the third generation of Pakistan’s illustrious squash family, stunned the tournament’s second seed Elsirty 3-0 in straight games with a scoreline of 19-17, 11-7, 11-9 in a thrilling 52-minute contest.

Seeded fifth, Noor displayed remarkable skill, stamina and nerves of steel throughout the $30,000 Copper-level tournament, according to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) on Sunday.

His journey to the title included a commanding semifinal victory over Colombia’s Matias Knudsen.

Another young Pakistani, Muhammad Ashab Irfan, also made the nation proud by advancing to the semifinals, underlining the growing depth of talent in Pakistan squash.

Noor, the grandson of squash legend and former British Open champion Qamar Zaman, has been carrying forward the family legacy with a series of promising performances on the international circuit. His latest triumph adds to Pakistan’s hopes of regaining its historic dominance in the sport.

The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) hailed Noor’s victory and congratulated him. “Huge congratulations to Noor Zaman on this remarkable achievement!,” the federation said.