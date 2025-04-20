22.1 C
Sports

Pakistan’s junior golfers shine in Japan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): Two promising young golfers from Pakistan, Shahmeer Maajid and Sara Amin Khan exhibited their skills on the international stage as they represented the country at The Royal Junior Golf Championship, held from April 18 to 20, 2025, at the Nippon Kabaya Ohayo Country Club in Japan.
Organized under the auspices of the R&A, Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), and Nippon Kabaya Ohayo Holdings Inc., the prestigious championship drew top under-18 talent from across Asia.
According to information made available here by Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), Shahmeer competed in the Boys Under-18 category and secured 37th place with a total score of 24 over par. Battling a highly competitive field and testing course conditions, Shahmeer demonstrated resilience and strong determination throughout the three-day tournament.
In the Girls Under-18 division, Sara Amin Khan finished 42nd, carding a final score of 30 over par. Her participation in the high-profile event is considered a major milestone in her budding golf career.
The PGF lauded the young golfers for their sportsmanship, dedication and for proudly flying the national flag at an international platform.
The PGF reaffirmed its commitment to nurture junior golf talent and pledged to continue providing global exposure and competitive opportunities to the country’s rising stars.
