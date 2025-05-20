41 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Sports

Pakistan's duo set Guinness World Record

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Young martial artists’ duo of Adnan Mehsood and Sufiyan Mehsood of Waziristan, have broken the Guinness World Record for the most leap frog jumps in one minute.

Talking to APP, Adnan Mehsood and Sufyan Mehsood’s coach and Irfan Mehsood, who has also broken plentiful of world records, said the most leapfrog jumps in one minute by a team of two (under16) is 47 which was achieved by Adnan and Sufiyan.

“Guinness World Records set a target of 20 leapfrog jumps and they achieved the record by completing 47 which is amazing,” he said.

He said Sufiyan is Pakistan’s youngest Guinness World Record holder who has also broken two Guinness World Records of India, previously.

