Sunday, November 2, 2025
HomePhotosPakistan’s batter Babar Azam raises his bat to acknowledge the crowd after...
PhotosSports

Pakistan’s batter Babar Azam raises his bat to acknowledge the crowd after completing his fifty during waving bat after completed fiffty during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium.

APP54-011125 LAHORE: November 01 - Pakistan’s batter Babar Azam raises his bat to acknowledge the crowd after completing his fifty during waving bat after completed fiffty during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium. APP/MTF/FHA
3
- Advertisement -
Pakistan’s batter Babar Azam raises his bat to acknowledge the crowd after completing his fifty during waving bat after completed fiffty during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium.
APP54-011125
LAHORE: November 01 – 
Pakistan’s batter Babar Azam raises his bat to acknowledge the crowd after completing his fifty during waving bat after completed fiffty during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium.
APP51-011125
LAHORE: November 01 – Pakistan’s batter Sahibzada Farhan playing a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium. APP/MTF/FHA
Pakistan’s batter Babar Azam raises his bat to acknowledge the crowd after completing his fifty during waving bat after completed fiffty during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium.
APP52-011125
LAHORE: November 01 – Pakistan’s batter Babar Azam playing a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium. APP/MTF/FHA
Pakistan’s batter Babar Azam raises his bat to acknowledge the crowd after completing his fifty during waving bat after completed fiffty during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium.
APP53-011125
LAHORE: November 01 – Pakistan’s batter Babar Azam playing a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium. APP/MTF/FHA
Pakistan’s batter Babar Azam raises his bat to acknowledge the crowd after completing his fifty during waving bat after completed fiffty during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium.
APP55-011125
LAHORE: November 01 – Pakistan’s batter Salman Ali Agha playing a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium. APP/MTF/FHA
Pakistan’s batter Babar Azam raises his bat to acknowledge the crowd after completing his fifty during waving bat after completed fiffty during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium.
APP56-011125
LAHORE: November 01 – South Africa players celebrated the wicket to the Pakistan’s batter Saim Ayub during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium. APP/MTF/FHA
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan