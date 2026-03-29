Pakistani players confident ahead of AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP):Pakistani footballers Jeevan Khan, Shayek Dost and Ali Raza have expressed confidence and determination ahead of their AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Myanmar, vowing to deliver a strong performance.

Speaking to the media here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday, Jeevan Khan said the ongoing training camp had been a valuable learning experience.

He noted that the squad includes several talented players and highlighted the guidance he has received from senior teammates, particularly Shayek Dost.

He added that the recent National Challenge Cup has helped maintain players’ match fitness, ensuring the team is well-prepared for the upcoming fixture.

Khan also observed a shift in Pakistan’s playing style under head coach Nolberto Solano, emphasizing a transition from a traditionally defensive approach to a more attacking brand of football. He expressed optimism that this change would translate into improved results.

Shayek Dost, meanwhile, underlined the intensity of the team’s recent training sessions, stating that players are fully fit and ready for the challenge.

He described the preparations as comprehensive and voiced confidence in the team’s ability to perform well.

He also pointed out that local players have been given a significant opportunity in this match, with overseas-based players rested by the coach. Dost called it a crucial moment for domestic players to showcase their abilities and contribute positively to the team’s outcome.

Reflecting on previous encounters with Myanmar, Dost acknowledged them as a competitive side but stressed that Pakistan could achieve a different result with greater passion and energy.

He added that while overseas players benefit from regular league exposure, the local squad has worked hard during the camp and is highly motivated.

Ali Raza echoed similar sentiments, praising the team’s preparation, cohesion and work ethic. He said the players have studied Myanmar closely and are determined to put up a strong fight.

Raza also commended coach Nolberto Solano for his positive approach, saying it has boosted the players’ confidence. He emphasized the team’s ambition to not only perform well in this match but also build momentum for future fixtures.

Recalling his previous appearances for Pakistan’s senior team and the Under-23 side, Raza described his recall as a reward for past efforts.

He stressed the importance of translating hard work into performance on the field and reaffirmed the team’s commitment to delivering results for the country.