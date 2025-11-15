Pakistani boxer Muhammad Ali in a group photograph with the employees during his visit to the Associated Press of Pakistan’s (APP) bureau office in Lahore. Muhammad Ali recently won the WBC Asia Welterweight Championship by defeating an Indian boxer.
