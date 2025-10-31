Saturday, November 1, 2025
HomePhotosPakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan playing a shot during the second T20 international...
PhotosSports

Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan playing a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium.

APP47-311025 LAHORE: October 31 - Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan playing a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium. APP/MTF/FHA
9
- Advertisement -
Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan playing a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium.
APP47-311025
LAHORE: October 31 –
Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan playing a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium.
APP48-311025
LAHORE: October 31 – Pakistani batter Saim Ayub playing a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium. APP/MTF/FHA
Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan playing a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium.
APP49-311025
LAHORE: October 31 – Pakistani batter Babar Azam playing a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium. APP/MTF/FHA
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan