BEIJING, July 31 (APP): Acting Consul General of Pakistan in Chengdu, China, Agha Hunain Abbas Khan on Monday informed that all of the athletes participating in the World University Games for Pakistan are females, highlighting the potential for women’s sports and the capability of Pakistani young women.

Their success not only brings glory to their nation but also serves as a reminder for young girls aspiring to pursue sports. The all-female cast was selected on the basis of being the best during Pakistan’s recently held national games, where all of them secured gold in their chosen sport, he said in an interview.

A ten-member delegation including the five athletes is representing Pakistan in the World University Games in Chengdu, China.

Manisha and Maleeha, twin sisters from Gilgit Baltistan, are representing Pakistan in Taekwondo, while Fiza, hailing from Quetta, will bring her talents on the wushu mat. Uzma, studying in Faisalabad, competes in the hammer throw, while Amtul, who was the star of the national games, having bagged four medals (two gold, a silver, and a bronze) before, would try to beat her personal bests in the long and triple jump in Chengdu.

“As Pakistan continues to nurture its sporting talent, it is crucial to provide adequate resources and build a support system around the athletes. The Higher Education Commission is doing a great job of providing full scholarships for student-athletes, and it is hoped that various institutes can come together to build a holistic approach to ensure continued success and representation at the international level reflective of the talent of Pakistan,” Agha Hunain said.

During the Opening Ceremony, the Pakistani team was welcomed with tremendously loud cheers from the Chinese audience, showing the deep affection the Chinese hold for Pakistan.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque was present at the Opening Ceremony and later tweeted, “Proud moment to have the Pakistani delegation enter the stadium amongst loud clapping and a standing ovation at the opening ceremony of FISU World University Games, Chengdu.”

It is worth mentioning that 6,500 athletes from 113 countries and regions are participating in the 31st FISU World University Games which kicked off on Friday at Dongan Sports Stadium in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province and games will conclude on August 8.

The province is famous for spicy food and Panda which is the symbol of Chinese Culture around the globe.

FISU World University Games