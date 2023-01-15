Pakistan women’s series against Australia begins on Monday

By sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jan 15 (APP):Bismah Maroof-led Pakistan women’s side will take on Australia in the first of the three ICC Women’s Championship ODIs at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane tomorrow , Monday.

The second ODI scheduled on Wednesday, 18 January is also at the same venue, while

the third ODI will be played at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney on Saturday, 21 January.

The ODI series will be followed by three T20Is to be played from 24 to 29 January in Sydney,

Hobart and Canberra. Before coming to Australia, the women’s team held their practice

camps in Lahore and Karachi where they also featured in various intra-squad matches.

Since arriving in Brisbane last week, the Pakistan team have conducted extensive practice

sessions which include a 50-over match against the Governor General’s XI at the Allan Border

Field on Friday. Even though the tourists lost the game, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana and Nida Dar

showed their skills in the bowling department, while Bismah Maroof scored a half-century,

showcasing her batting form ahead of the ODI series.

Australia hold the top position in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings, while Pakistan are positioned

on the ninth spot. In the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, Pakistan after winning five of their six outings are second in the table behind India, whereas Australia will play their first Championship match on Monday against Pakistan.

Pakistan will be eyeing to carry forward the momentum after they clinched a 2-1 win over Sri Lanka in Karachi in June last year and later achieved a 3-0 sweep over Ireland in Lahore in November.

While talking to PCB Digital on the eve of series, captain Bismah Maroof said: “We had good

practice sessions here at the venue. The pitches here have different bounce as compared to

Pakistan and it took us time to adjust to the bounce.”

“We are fortunate enough to get a practice game at the same venue where our opening two

matches of the series will be hosted.

This will help be familiar with the conditions.

The fast bowlers bowled well in the practice match, and they will have a key role to play in these conditions.

The spinners on the other hand will need to adjust their line and length as required here.

“The batters need to get set on the wicket, and once they are set, it will be easy for them

to score runs.

We have prepared ourselves well and will try to execute our plans to give better results in the series.

“We have done really well in the ICC Women’s Championship matches so far, the upcoming

series against Australia is also very important. We will try to stick to our plans in the series.”

The toss will take place tomorrow at 0435 (Pakistan Standard Time), while the first ball will be

bowled at 0505 (Pakistan Standard Time).

Pakistan ODI squad for Australia series:

Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and

Tuba Hassan.

Traveling Reserves: Aimen Anwar and Javeria Khan

Player Support staff: Ayesha Ashhar (team manager), Saleem Jaffer (bowling coach and interim head coach), Taufiq Umar (batting coach), Mauhtashim Rashid (fielding coach), Yasir Malik (strength and conditioning coach), Muhammad Zubair Ahmad (analyst), Syed Nazir Ahmed (media and digital content manager) and Rifat Gill (physiotherapist).

Australia series Itinerary

16 January – First ODI at Allan Border Field, Brisbane

18 January – Second ODI at Allan Border Field, Brisbane

21 January – Third ODI at North Sydney Oval, Sydney

24 January – First T20I at North Sydney Oval, Sydney

26 January – Second T20I at Blundstone Arena, Hobart

29 January – Third T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra