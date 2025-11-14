Pakistan wins three-match ODI series 2-0 against Sri Lanka

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP): Pakistani batters showcased their prowess in the second ODI, securing an emphatic 8-wicket victory over Sri Lanka and sealing the three-match series 2-0 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on late Friday.

Chasing a target of 289 runs, Pakistan’s openers set the tone with a solid start. Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub (33) provided a 77-run partnership for the first wicket, laying the foundation for Pakistan’s comfortable chase. Ayub’s dismissal by Dushmantha Chameera, caught by Charith Asalanka, did little to deter Pakistan’s momentum.

Zaman (78 off 93 balls, 8x4s, 1×6) and Babar Azam then stitched a 100-run partnership for the second wicket, propelling Pakistan towards victory. Zaman’s dismissal, courtesy of Dushmantha Chameera’s superb catch by Janith Liyanage, was a mere blip on the radar.

Azam’s (102 off 119 balls) 20th ODI century, paired with Mohammad Rizwan’s 51 off 54 balls, ensured Pakistan’s comfortable win. The duo’s unbeaten 112-run partnership for the third wicket sealed Pakistan’s 8-wicket triumph. Babar Azam was declared player of the match.

Earlier when put into bat, Sri Lanka’s batting efforts yielded a competitive total of 288 for 8 in 50 overs. The Lankan openers, Pathum Nissanka (24) and Kamil Mishara (27), provided a solid foundation with a 51-run partnership for the first wicket.

Janith Liyanage led the charge with a gritty 54 off 63 balls, featuring two fours and a six, while Sadeera Samarawickrama contributed 42 off 52 balls.

The partnership of 73 runs between Liyanage and Kamindu Mendis (44 off 38 balls) laid the foundation for Sri Lanka’s innings, helping them recover from an early setback.

Wanindu Hasaranga’s late surge, remaining unbeaten with 37 off 26 balls, further bolstered their total, setting Pakistan a challenging target to chase. Pramod Madushan also added 11 not out runs to the total.

Pakistan’s bowlers, however, kept Sri Lanka contained, with Haris Rauf claiming three wickets for 66 runs while Abrar Ahmed taking as many for 41 runs. Mohammad Wasim also chipped in with 1 wicket for 50 runs.