Pakistan wins T20I Tri-Series, outplays Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP): Pakistan won the T20I Tri-Series, after a commanding six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the final at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

After put into bat, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 114 in 19.1 overs after a promising start fizzled out against a disciplined Pakistan attack. Opener Pathum Nissanka (11) was the first to depart, bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi after putting on 20 for the opening wicket with Kamil Mishara.

Kusal Mendis (14) added a valuable 64-run stand for the second wicket with Mishara before falling to Mohammad Nawaz. Mishara, who stood firm at the top of the order, top-scored with an impressive 59 off 47 deliveries, striking two fours and four sixes, before Saim Ayub ended his stay.

Pavan Rathnayake (8) and Kusal Perera (1) fell in quick succession to Abrar Ahmed, triggering a collapse. Janith Liyanage (0) and Wanindu Hasaranga (5) also departed cheaply, both dismissed by Nawaz.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka (2) was bowled by Afridi, while Maheesh Theekshana (1) also succumbed to the pacer. The innings concluded when Salman Mirza removed Dushmantha Chameera (0).

Sri Lanka raced to 56 in the power-play and were strongly placed at 84 for 2, but the final eight wickets contributed only 30 runs as Pakistan tightened their grip.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz led the attack with three wickets each, conceding 18 and 17 runs respectively. Abrar Ahmed claimed 2 for 18, while Saim Ayub and Salman Mirza picked up a wicket apiece.

Chasing a target of 115 runs, Pakistan made a steady start as openers Sahibzada Farhan (23 off 22 balls) and Saim Ayub (36 off 33) put on a solid 46-run partnership for the first wicket. Farhan was the first to fall, bowled by Eshan Malinga, while Ayub was trapped lbw by Wanindu Hasaranga.

Skipper Salman Agha (14) and Fakhar Zaman (3) could not convert their starts, with both batters dismissed by Pavan Rathnayake, who delivered an impressive spell. Babar Azam (37 runs off 34 balls) and Usman Khan (3) remained not out as Pakistan reached 118 for 4 in 18.4 overs. Nawaz was declared Player of the Match and Player of the Series. For Sri Lanka, Rathnayake led the bowling figures with 2 for 11, while Malinga and Hasaranga claimed a wicket apiece.