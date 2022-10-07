Pakistan v Bangladesh T20 tri-series scores

Christchurch, New Zealand, Oct 7 (AFP/APP): Brief scores after the Pakistan innings in the first Twenty20 tri-series international against Bangladesh in Christchurch on Friday:

Pakistan: 167-5 in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 78 not out, Shan Masood 31, Babar Azam 22; Taskin Ahmed 2-25)

Toss: Bangladesh.