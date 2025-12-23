Pakistan U19 team to feature in tri-series, ICC U19 World Cup

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): The Pakistan Under-19 cricket team, led by Captain Farhan Yousaf, will depart for Zimbabwe to participate in the Tri-Series and the ICC U19 World Cup.

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, bid farewell to the team at their hotel before their departure, said a press release.

The tri-series is set to begin on December 25, with Pakistan’s first match scheduled for December 27.