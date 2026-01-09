Pakistan U-16 to make history with maiden UEFA competition appearance

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 09 (APP):Pakistan football is set to enter a new chapter as the country’s U-16 men’s national team prepares to feature in a UEFA-sanctioned competition for the first time in history, with matches scheduled to be played in Kazakhstan from April 24 to 30.

The landmark participation represents a significant milestone for Pakistan’s youth football programme and reflects the renewed international engagement and reform-driven vision of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), said a press release.

The development comes under the leadership of PFF President Syed Mohsen Gillani, whose tenure has focused on restoring Pakistan’s presence on the global football stage through structured planning, governance reforms, and increased international exposure for emerging talent.

Officials within the PFF view the invitation to a UEFA competition as a major endorsement of Pakistan football’s credibility, particularly at the grassroots and youth levels. Competing against international opposition in a high-standard environment is expected to provide invaluable experience to young Pakistani players and accelerate their technical and tactical development.

The initiative aligns with the PFF’s broader strategy to strengthen the national football pathway by offering consistent competitive opportunities beyond the regional level. By engaging with UEFA competitions and international federations, the PFF aims to bridge the development gap and prepare future national players for elite-level football.

“This is not just a tournament appearance; it is a statement of intent,” a PFF official said, noting that the opportunity highlights Pakistan’s growing acceptance within the international football community after years of administrative challenges and isolation.

The U-16 team’s participation is also being viewed as a symbol of renewed confidence in Pakistan football’s governance and direction, showing the Pakistan Football Federation and its leadership’s commitment to long-term planning, youth investment, and international collaboration.

The PFF official added, “As Pakistan’s young footballers prepare to test their skills on a European platform, the historic tour is expected to inspire the next generation and reinforce the belief that Pakistan can steadily reclaim its place in global football through structured development and sustained international engagement.”