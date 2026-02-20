Pakistan to tour Bangladesh in March

LAHORE, Feb 20 (APP): Pakistan men’s cricket team will tour Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series, the Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed on Friday.

Pakistan will arrive in Bangladesh on Monday, 9 March and will undergo a training session on Tuesday, 10 March, ahead of the opening ODI against the hosts at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka on Wednesday, 11 March.

The second ODI will be played on Friday, 13 March, while the third and final match of the series is scheduled for Sunday, 15 March. All three matches will take place at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

This will be Pakistan’s second tour of Bangladesh since July 2025. Pakistan last toured Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series in July, which the hosts won 2-1. Bangladesh, meanwhile, toured Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in May/June last year, which Salman Ali Agha-led side won 3-0.

Series schedule:

March 9 – Pakistan arrival

March 10 – Practice

March 11 – First ODI at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

March 13 – Second ODI at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

March 15 – Third ODI at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka