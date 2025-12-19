Pakistan to lock horns with India in Asia Cup U 19 final

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 19 (APP):Pakistan U19 booked their place in the final of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 with a commanding eight-wicket win over Bangladesh U19 in the semi-final at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Friday. Pakistan will now face India in the final on Sunday, 21 December at the ICC Academy Ground. The first ball of the final will be bowled at 9am local time.

The rain-affected contest was reduced to 27 overs per side following overnight showers and a wet outfield, with play getting underway after a delayed start. Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf won the toss and elected to field, a decision that paid rich dividends as the bowlers combined to restrict Bangladesh to 121 all out in 26.3 overs.

Right-arm pacer Abdul Subhan led the charge with an impressive four-wicket haul, applying the brakes through the middle overs. He was well supported by Huzaifa Ahsan, who picked up two wickets, while Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam and Ahmed Hussain chipped in with a wicket apiece to keep Bangladesh in check.

Samiun Basir top-scored for Bangladesh with 33 runs.

In turn, Pakistan achieved the target in just 16.3 overs, losing two wickets in process. Opener Sameer Minhas anchored the run-chase with an unbeaten 69 off 57 balls, striking six fours and two sixes to ensure there were no hiccups.

Usman Khan provided brisk support with a 27-run knock which included two fours and as many sixes, while Ahmed remained not out on 11 to see Pakistan home.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Bangladesh 121 all out, 26.3 overs (Samiun Basir 33; Abdul Subhan 4-20, Huzaifa Ahsan 2-10)

Pakistan 122-2, 16.3 overs (Sameer Minhas 69 not out, Usman Khan 27)

Player of the match – Abdul Subhan (Pakistan U19)