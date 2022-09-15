Pakistan to face Austria in Davis Cup World Group 1 tie

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Pakistan tennis will take on Austria in the Davis Cup World Group 1 tie on Friday and Saturday at the Sportland Arena in Tulln an der Donau.

According to a Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) spokesman, the national team had reached Austria a few days before the commencement of the event to acclimatize with the playing conditions.

The tie will be held on red clay courts with the two singles’ fixtures taking place on Friday and one doubles and two singles, scheduled for Saturday.

The Pakistan team is comprised of playing Captain Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza and Muhammad Abid.

The Austrian team consists of Jurgen Melzer and players Jurij Rodionov, Filip Misolic, Gerald Melzer, Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler. “Prior to leaving for the event, Pakistan team trained at the clay courts of the PTF Complex Islamabad for around two weeks,” he said.