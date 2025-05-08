Pakistan team to feature in Billie Jean King Cup

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 08 (APP):A four-member team will represent Pakistan in the Billie Jean King Cup/Oceania scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka in June 2025.

According to the Pakistan Tennis Federation, for selection of the Pakistan Billie Jean King Cup team, trials were conducted from May 5 to 7 here at the PTF Tennis Complex.

Eight players were invited to participate based on PTF rankings. Ushna Suhail was exempted from the trials due to her recent outstanding performances, said a press release.

The selected team members include Sara Mansoor former Pakistan No-1 (captain), Amna Ali Qayum, Meheq Khokar and Sheeza Sajid.