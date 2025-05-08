31.5 C
Islamabad
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsPakistan team to feature in Billie Jean King Cup
Sports

Pakistan team to feature in Billie Jean King Cup

3
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, May 08 (APP):A four-member team will represent Pakistan in the Billie Jean King Cup/Oceania scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka in June 2025.
According to the Pakistan Tennis Federation, for selection of the Pakistan Billie Jean King Cup team, trials were conducted from May 5 to 7 here at the PTF Tennis Complex.
Eight players were invited to participate based on PTF rankings. Ushna Suhail was exempted from the trials due to her recent outstanding performances, said a press release.
The selected team members include Sara Mansoor former Pakistan No-1 (captain), Amna Ali Qayum, Meheq Khokar and Sheeza Sajid.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan