Pakistan team reach Malaysia for Davis Cup

ISLAMABAD, Mar 09 (APP):The Pakistan team has reached Kuching, Malaysia, to participate in the ITF tournament (Davis Cup Juniors- Boys 16 & Under Category), scheduled from March 10 to 15.

Pakistan has been placed in Group C alongside Turkmenistan and Iraq. The tournament is divided into seven groups, said a press release.

The national squad for the tournament includes Shahzad Khan (Captain), Mikaeel Ali Baig, Abubakar Talha and Hamza Roman.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), has extended his best wishes to the team. He highlighted the significance of the Davis Cup Juniors as an annual ITF event and expressed confidence in the team’s abilities. “Our team is strong this time, with exceptionally talented players. We are hopeful of winning the tournament and qualifying for the next stage,” he said.

Col. (R) Zia-ud-Din Tufail, Secretary General of PTF, also expressed his best wishes, emphasizing that the team has undergone rigorous preparation and is expected to deliver a strong performance in the tournament. The matches will kick off on Monday.