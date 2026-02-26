Pakistan team is hard nut to crack, says Lankan captain

LAHORE, Feb 26 (APP):Sri Lankan cricket captain Dasun Shanaka has said that Pakistan cricket team is a tough opponent and it will take special effort to defeat them in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday, February 28.

Talking to APP in Colombo, prior to the post-match press conference after defeat against New Zealand, he said fixtures against Pakistan are always thrilling and pressure games for which the Sri Lankan team needs to give its best.

“Pakistan team comprises talented players and always presents a tough challenge in big matches and his team will have to perform well in every department,” Shanaka responded.

Sri Lankan Men’s cricket team crashed out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after second consecutive defeat against New Zealand while Pakistan cricket team’s hopes hinge upon England prevailing over New Zealand in their last Super Eights encounter.

However, the Sri Lankan captain Dasan Shanaka assured his fans that the Sri Lankan team was preparing hard for the match, adding that the Lankan team will give its all on the field and the fans will get to see a tough and exciting match.

The captain also expressed his determination that the Sri Lankan players will take the field with a positive mind-set

Shanaka, during the press conference, admitted the team will fight vigorously until the end.

Attributing his team’s exit from the ICC T20 World Cup to on and off field criticism, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka said the pressure of constant negative talk affected on field performance of his team, adding that ‘constant negative talk and criticism affected the mental state of the players’.

“As a player, I always tries to remain positive, but when there is an atmosphere of disappointment and criticism all around, it effects the young players,” Shanaka responded. He said some people form opinions without watching the match, which is harmful for the team.

Advocating to take care of the mental health of the young players, he urged the Sri Lankan cricket authorities to take measures to protect future players from negative atmosphere so that their mental health is preserved.

He further admitted that the team could not understand the field conditions correctly.

To a query, he said that he expected the wicket to be good for batting, but the spin bowlers got extraordinary help from the very beginning. He admitted that the planning could not be done according to the conditions and the team had to bear the brunt of it.

The captain also cited injuries as a major reason for his team’s poor campaign in the World Cup. He said that Vindu Hasaranga’s injury affected the balance of the team, while the non-availability of Mathisha Pathirana and Ishan Malinga also proved detrimental. He said that the complete physical preparation of the players is very important because even the absence of one or two key players in important matches changes the results.

Apologising to the fans, Dasun Shanaka said that playing a global tournament on home ground is an honor for every player and the entire team wanted to reach the last four, but they could not live up to the expectations of the public.

Shanaka assured Sri Lankan fans that the team will review its shortcomings and try hard to give better results in future.