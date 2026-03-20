Pakistan team departs for Maldives to feature in SAFF Under-20 C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): The Pakistan Men’s Under-20 team on Friday began their journey for the Maldives, where the team will take part in the SAFF Under-20 Championship.

Pakistan head coach Shehzad Anwar was confident that his charges will produce the results after an extensive training camp, said a press release.

“The players have worked hard in the camp and are geared for the challenge ahead,” he said.

Pakistan Football Federation president Syed Mohsen Gilani met the players before their departure and hoped the team will do well.

“We have a tough group but I believe if we give it our all, we can expect positive results,” said Gilani.

Pakistan are in Group ‘B’ alongside India and Bangladesh. They open their campaign against Bangladesh on March 24, with by a clash against India coming two days later. The teams that finish in the top two at the end of the group stage advance to the semi-finals.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Zulqarnain, Kashif, Aadil Ali Khan; Defenders: Zarib Haider, Abdul Khaliq, Ubaidullah Khan, Sheraz Khalid, Umar Javed, Abdul Rehman, Majid Ali; Midfielders: Zain Imran, Muhammad Shahab Ahmed, Muhammad Junaid, Ali Zafar, Mansoor Ahmad, Syed Muhammad Aabis Raza Kazmi, Owais Ilyas, Khobaib Khan; Forwards: Abdul Samad, Najeebullah, Sajjad Hussain, Faham Ahmad, Muhammad Abdullah.

Officials: Shehzad Anwar (Head Coach), Muhammad Zaman (Team Manager), Sheikh Hamdan, Mohammad Habib (Assistant Coaches), Numan Ibrahim (Goalkeeping coach), Muhammad Abdullah Aamir (Physiotherapist).