Sunday, October 12, 2025
HomeSportsPakistan team arrives in Kuwait for AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against Afghanistan
Sports

Pakistan team arrives in Kuwait for AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against Afghanistan

6
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):The Pakistan national football team has arrived in Kuwait to face Afghanistan in the away leg of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifier.
According to details, the team flew into Kuwait from Islamabad on a private airline.
The match between Pakistan and Afghanistan is scheduled to take place on October 14 at the Ali Sabah Al-Salem Stadium in Ardiya.
The match will kick off at 8pm PKT. Pakistan is part of Group E, alongside Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Syria.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan