Pakistan squash team heads to Asian Championships in Malaysia

ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP):Pakistani squash contingent, including World Champion (U23) Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal, Pakistan’s Shining Star, is set to depart for Malaysia today to participate in two prestigious squash championships.

They will participate in 23rd Asian Individual Championships from June 18 to 22 and 2nd Asian Squash Doubles Championships from June 23 to 27.

Led by Team Manager Air Commodore (R) Amirzawaz, our contingent includes Air Commodore (R) Amir Nawaz (Team Manager), Fahim Gul (Head Coach), Nasir Iqbal (Player), Pakistan’s Shining Star and squash sensation known for his exceptional skills on the court, Noor Zaman (Player), World Champion (U23).