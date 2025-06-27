Pakistan secures first win in Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP):Pakistan got off to a flying start at the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025, thrashing Saudi Arabia 71-15 in their opening match in South Korea on Friday.

The national side, featuring standout performances by Lia Raza Shah, Alisha Naveed, Samia Safdar, Halima, Sareena Hussain, Jasmine Farooq, Farah Rasheed and Pareesa, displayed dominance throughout the match, according to information made available here by Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF).

Following the impressive victory, Chairman of the PNF Mudassar Arain, President Sameen Malik and Secretary General Muhammad Riaz extended their congratulations to the team.

Pakistan will play its second league match against Chinese Taipei on Saturday (June 28). The Green Shirts are scheduled to face hosts South Korea on June 29, Japan on June 30 and Maldives on July 1 in their remaining group fixtures.

The championship, featuring 11 participating nations, has been divided into two groups. Group A includes Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, and India, while Pakistan is placed in Group B alongside Chinese Taipei, Japan, Korea, Maldives, and Saudi Arabia.

The tournament will continue till July 4.