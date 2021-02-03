Pakistan retain same 17 players for the second Test

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (APP):Pakistan retained the same 17-players for the second Test which were shortlisted for the first game that was played in Karachi later last month.

The playing line-up would be finalised by the captain in consultation with the head coach for the match, which will commence at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from Thursday.

The 17-players squad include Openers – Abid Ali (Central Punjab) and Imran Butt (Balochistan); Middle-order batsmen – Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Babar Azam (captain, Central Punjab),

Fawad Alam (Sindh) and Saud Shakeel (Sindh); All-rounders – Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab) and Mohammad Nawaz (Northern); Wicketkeepers – Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh);

Spinners – Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Yasir Shah (Balochistan); Fast bowlers – Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Tabish Khan (Sindh).